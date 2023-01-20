SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to officials, the call for the crash came in around 2:39 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Blvd., eastbound on Route 58 near the Chesapeake line.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the accident and provided aid to two injured people. Officials say one of the victims needed to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries. The second victim sustained minor injuries.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The investigation was ongoing.