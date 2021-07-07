Two hurt in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after two people were struck in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

Police say they responded to the incident just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shoulders Hill Road and Pughsville Road.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue assessed the two pedestrians at the scene. One victim was treated on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver remained on the scene.

The intersection was briefly closed following the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.