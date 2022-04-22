SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been displaced after their house caught fire Friday afternoon in Suffolk.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side the fire broke out around 1:05 p.m. at a house in the 1100 block of Custis Road. That’s near 6th Street and East Washington Street.

Custis Road fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the second floor and attic. After working for about 20 minutes, the fire was marked under control.

The house had widespread damage, including smoke damage.

Two people were displaced and lost their dog as a result of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.