Two displaced following Suffolk fire; one suffered smoke inhalation

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents were displaced following a house fire early Saturday morning with one suffering from smoke inhalation.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a residential fire at 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Brook Avenue in the Saratoga neighborhood

The two residents were safely removed from the home and are staying with family.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News