Two displaced by house fire in Suffolk

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk say two people were displaced by a Thursday afternoon house fire.

Firefighters tell 10 On Your Side that the fire got started around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Bunch Avenue. That’s near East Washington Street.

When authorities arrive on the scene, they found smoke coming out of the front door. The fire was marked under control about 20 minutes after they arrived at the scene.

(photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

(photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

(photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

(photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

No injuries were reported.

Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.