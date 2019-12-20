Breaking News
Two critically injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Suffolk

(Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries Friday after they were involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer truck.

Suffolk Police and fire-rescue crews responded to the crash on Route 58 westbound around 2:20 p.m. Friday, after emergency communications was notified of the incident, Suffolk officials said.

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, one via Nightingale and one via Life Evac.

They were both critically injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain injuries.

All westbound lanes had reopened as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Motorists should expect delays in the area around the crash due to clean up activities.

