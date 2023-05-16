SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a garage fire in Suffolk early Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they were notified of a residential fire just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Staley Drive, not far from Holland Road and Wilkins Drive.

Units arrived on scene shortly after notification, finding a two-car, detached garage heavily involved in fire. The garage was approximately 1,000 square feet.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the home. The fire was officially under control at 4:56 a.m.

The garage sustained heavy damage, however, there were not injuries to either civilians of firefighters reported. Officials also say a neighbors house did sustain thermal damage from the fire

The cause and the origin of the fire are under investigation.