Two armed robberies in Suffolk believed to be connected, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating two recent armed robberies in Suffolk that may be connected.

Suffolk police said in a news release both incidents happened the night of Tuesday, July 23.

Police said the first was reported at a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of Carolina Road just before 9:15 p.m. A second robbery was reported just before 10 p.m. at a Raceway in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard — around six miles away.

A preliminary investigation found the two incidents are believed to be connected. In both cases, the two suspects entered the store, pulled out guns and took some cash before fleeing the scene in a vehicle of an undetermined make and model.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.