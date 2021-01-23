Truck crashes into utility pole causing major power outages in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a truck crashed into a utility pole Saturday afternoon causing major power outages for residents in Suffolk.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 3:51 p.m. advising of the crash at Ashley Avenue and Wellons Street involving a Dodge Ram pick-up.

As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 1,088 residents are without power in the Saratoga neighborhood and Downtown area as a result of the incident.

Upon preliminary investigation, police determined that the vehicle left the roadway and struck the power pole.

Dominion Energy Virginia Power responded to the scene and is working to remedy the issue.

Public Works crews have also responded and road closure detour signs have been placed at Mason Avenue at Wellons Street, Battery Avenue at Wellons Street, and South Saratoga Street at Nevada Street and Wellons Street.

It is anticipated that the affected roadways will be closed for an extensive amount of time as repair work is estimated at approximately 24 hours.

There were no injuries. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

This is a breaking news story.