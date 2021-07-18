Truck carrying liquid animal protein spills partial load, closes portion of Carolina Rd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A hazmat incident has closed a portion of Carolina Road in Suffolk Sunday afternoon.

Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police are currently on the scene of a hazmat incident in the 900 block of southbound Carolina Road.

Officials first got the call for the incident around 11:50 p.m. after a truck hauling liquid animal proteins partially lost its load over several hundred feet on the roadway.

Suffolk Police are currently providing traffic control in the area and crews from Public Works will be setting up detours with a detour at Carolina Road southbound to the Southwest Bypass and a northbound detour at Turlington Road.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has also been notified.

Officials say the closures and detours are anticipated to remain in place for several hours.

The investigation into the cause of the incident remains ongoing at this time.