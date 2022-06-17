SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper in an unmarked vehicle struck a worker on eastbound Route 58 in Suffolk on Friday morning, police say.

In a press release, VSP spokeswoman Sergeant Michelle Anaya said it happened around 7:13 a.m. at Wilroy Road.

Anaya says the male worker was setting up signage for upcoming work around the road, when he “began walking across Route 58, causing traffic to come to a sudden stop.”

The trooper “braked rapidly and swerved into the median, in an attempt to avoid the other vehicles that had suddenly stopped,” and struck the pedestrian, Anaya said.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Anaya did not have additional information but said the crash was still under investigation by the Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction team.