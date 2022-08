SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tree trimming truck overturned in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue, they responded to the single-vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Officials say one person was sent to a local hospital for treatment following the crash. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the person’s current condition.