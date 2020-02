SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Suffolk Friday night at the intersection of South Saratoga Street and Hall Avenue.

The driver — the only occupant — was able to vacate the truck before it was hit, and there were no injuries, Suffolk officials said.

The incident happened around 8 p.m.

There were no passengers on the train, and the roadway had reopened by 10:20 p.m.

The crash remained under investigation.