Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two men from North Carolina were arrested on multiple charges in Suffolk Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop.

Officers were in the 200 block of North Main Street at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when they saw a black GMC truck driving over the speed limit.

When they pulled the truck over, the officers noticed firearms and drugs inside the vehicle.

The passengers in the truck, 21-year-old Brandon Lee Riddick from Eure, North Carolina, and 22-year-old William Matthew Lawrence of Gatesville were arrested during the incident.

Both men are facing charges including drug possessions of schedule I and II substances, carrying concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Brandon Lee Riddick

Credit – Western Tidewater Regional Jail

William Matthew Lawrence

Credit – Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Both men are currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.