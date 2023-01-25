SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer separated and crashed on US-58 Wednesday in Suffolk.

According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the trailer separated from the tractor.

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Images obtained by Suffolk Fire & Rescue show the trailer straddling the guard rail and trash spilling out of the trailer and onto the road and woods.

Officials say the tractor did not sustain any damages and no injuries were reported.

As of 3:40 p.m., one westbound travel lane remains closed following the crash,