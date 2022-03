Entrance ramp expected to be closed for several hours

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer overturned on the entrance ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass off northbound Carolina Road Friday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue responded to the scene just after 4 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The entrance ramp is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to upright and remove the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.