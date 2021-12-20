Tractor-trailer overturns on Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned early Monday morning on Holland Road in Suffolk, spilling wood products over the road.

It happened around 12:44 a.m. in the 2800 block of Holland Road, between the Target distribution center and Johnson’s Gardens.

The driver was headed eastbound and no injuries were reported. No other vehicles were involved.

As of 6:30 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane were open, but the cleanup was expected to take a few more hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.