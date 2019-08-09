Tractor-trailer hauling livestock, including 184 hogs, overturns in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An on-ramp to U.S. 58 in Suffolk is expected to be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Friday morning.

City officials said the crash happened at the eastbound on-ramp from Godwin Boulevard shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Officials said 184 hogs were hauled on the truck and three were loose following the crash, but they were corralled at the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews used hoses to keep the animals cool. Smithfield Foods sent a team to the scene to help in offloading the animals onto another truck, officials said.

It was not immediately known how many animals may have died in the crash. Suffolk Animal control responded to the scene, along with public works crews.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.