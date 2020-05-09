Tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturns near Suffolk airport

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturned Saturday morning near Suffolk Executive Airport.

According to police, the accident happened in the 1300 block of Carolina Road just after 8 a.m.

At this time, both northbound and southbound Carolina Road between Turlington Road and the Whaleyville split are closed with detours in place.

Reports say the truck was carrying livestock with approximately 180 hogs on board at the time of the accident. Smithfield Foods has a response team en route to the scene.

It is unknown at this time as to the number of deceased or injured animal.

Suffolk Animal Control is also on scene as well as crews from Suffolk Public Work.

Officials say the portion of the roadway is expected to remain closed for several. hours. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

  • Courtesy – Katie Collett
  • Courtesy – Katie Collett

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories