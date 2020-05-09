Tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturns near Suffolk airport

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturned Saturday morning near Suffolk Executive Airport.

According to police, the accident happened in the 1300 block of Carolina Road just after 8 a.m.

At this time, both northbound and southbound Carolina Road between Turlington Road and the Whaleyville split are closed with detours in place.

Reports say the truck was carrying livestock with approximately 180 hogs on board at the time of the accident. Smithfield Foods has a response team en route to the scene.

It is unknown at this time as to the number of deceased or injured animal.

Suffolk Animal Control is also on scene as well as crews from Suffolk Public Work.

Officials say the portion of the roadway is expected to remain closed for several. hours. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

