SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic delays are expected to last for several hours after a tractor-trailer struck a power pole in Suffolk Thursday.

According to Suffolk police, officers responded to the crash around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Constance Road and Main Street. Police say the tractor-trailer fled the scene after striking the pole.

Travel in the area has been restricted due to damage to the power pole. Officials warn motorists and residents to expect delays for several hours.

Suffolk Public Works personnel are currently coordinating detours to assist with vehicular travel in the area.