Tractor-trailer fire, hazardous materials incident closes part of Southwest Bypass in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials have closed one lane of travel, as well as the right shoulder of Southwest Bypass due to a tractor-trailer fire.

Fire officials said they were called to the scene on Southwest Bypass headed towards Route 58 Northbound around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding just the trailer on fire.

The driver was able to pull to the side of the road and detach the cab from the trailer to avoid further spread of the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, however, the contents of the trailer have resulted in a hazardous materials incident.

The trailer, loaded with computer parts and batteries, was deemed hazardous due to the contents and proximity to a nearby retention pond. A Virginia Emergency Management Hazardous Material Officer has been called to the scene to assist with the clean-up.

Battalion Chief Chuck Knight said they anticipate that the cab will be reconnected to the trailer in order to move it from the roadway to another location so as not to further impede traffic.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene for several hours.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Fire Marshall’s Office.