Tractor-trailer fire closes portion of Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer fire has closed a portion of the westbound lanes nf Route 58 in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, first responders got the call for the fire around 2:30 p.m.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are currently on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on the westbound lanes of Route 58/Portsmouth Boulevard at the city line.

There were no injuries reported.

As of 4 p.m., officials say two westbound lanes at the city line have now reopened. The third lane is expected to open once debris from the fire has been removed.

This is breaking news and will be updated.