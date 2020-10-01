Tractor-trailer crashes, spills fuel into nearby stream on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A hazmat crew has responded after a tractor-trailer crashed Thursday on Route 58 in Suffolk, spilling diesel fuel into a nearby stream.

City spokeswoman Diana Klink says dispatchers got a call about the crash at 8:23 a.m. It happened on eastbound Pioneer Road and Chappell Drive, and no injuries were reported.

The truck, which wasn’t carrying a load, left the road and overturned in a ditch. Diesel fuel was leaking but initially contained to a ditch, but the tank ruptured when the truck was upright, Fire Marshal Chuck Chapin confirmed.

Fuel went onto the road, drained into the ditch and then went into a stream.

Klink says a private hazardous materials company was still at the scene Thursday afternoon, as well as a representative from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

As of 1 p.m., the cleanup was still expected to take several hours and detours have been set up. The crash is still under investigation.

Latest Posts: