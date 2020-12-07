Tractor-trailer crashes into building during delivery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say there were no injuries reported after a tractor-trailer struck the side of a building Monday afternoon in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police responded to the incident at the Roger Fowler Sales & Service, Inc. in the 8700 block of Whaleyville Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Initial investigation of the crash revealed that the tractor-trailer was reportedly making a delivery at that location when it struck the façade of the building causing it to collapse.

Planning & Community Development inspected the building and deemed it an unsafe structure.

The one southbound lane of Whaleyville Boulevard was closed for approximately one hour due to the incident.

No injuries were reported.