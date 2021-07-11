Tractor-trailer crash closes portion of Route 32 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed a portion of Route 32 in Suffolk Sunday.

Suffolk Police say a section of Route 32 will be closed in order to remove a tractor-trailer following a crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries reported following the crash. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The closure will take place at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 13. Route 13 remains open to traffic.

Crews from Public Works have placed detour signs, and traffic will be detoured to Copeland Road.

The closure is anticipated to take several hours.

