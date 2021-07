SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer hauling frozen chicken overturned Tuesday morning on eastbound Route 58 at Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk.

Dispatchers got a call at 3:11 a.m.

When a wrecker went to bring it back upright, the tractor-trailer broke in half, officials say.

The cleanup was expected to take several hours. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.