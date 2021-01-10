Tractor-trailer, Amazon van crash causing diesel fuel spill in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an Amazon van Sunday evening.
Emergency Communications was contacted at 5:27 p.m. about the incident involving an 18-wheeler and an Amazon van in the 2500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk — which part of is closed as of 6:30 p.m.
The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the crash occurred.
Officials say the 18-wheeler ended up on its side in a ditch and is partially blocking the roadway.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews say there is a diesel fuel spill as a result of the incident.
Motorists can expect extended delays in the affected area due to hazmat clean-up efforts and the removal of the involved vehicles.
The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing at this time.
There were no injuries reported.
This is a breaking news story.
