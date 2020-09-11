Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer.

According to officials, police and fire responded to the accident just after 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of Holland Road.

Suffolk Police were on the scene alternating traffic between Lummis Road and Manning Bridge Road. where motorists experienced significant delays. Police said that just after 10 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

Photo courtesy: Steve Barnes

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts