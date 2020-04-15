Moving moment: First Obici Hospital COVID-19 ICU patient goes home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This is what we want to see. The staff at Sentara Obici Hospital celebrated a special moment Tuesday night, as the first COVID-19 patient to be admitted into the ICU was discharged from the hospital. He’s going home!

Video Sentara Healthcare shared in a Facebook post shows staff cheering and clapping as the patient made his way toward the exit. He waved back in gratitude.

Sentara said, “This patient never gave up & is extremely grateful for all the care and compassion he received.”

Coleen Santa Ana, President of Sentara Obici Hospital, said it was an incredible moment to witness. She said the entire hospital team is showing amazing strength and saving lives!

