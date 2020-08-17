Tornado-damaged building on East Washington Street forces road closures in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Works crews have placed detour signs after a damaged building closed roads in Suffolk.

A building damaged from tornadoes that touched down in Suffolk following Tropical Storm Isaias earlier this month has forced Suffolk officials to close the roadway in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

The roadway on Tynes Street at East Washington Street has also been closed.

The Suffolk Department of Public Works have placed detour signs related to the street closures after the Suffolk Planning & Community Development Department determined that the building is structurally unsound.

It is yet unknown when the roadways will reopen.

