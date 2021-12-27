Tidewater Staffing looking to fill over 100 positions during warehouse job fair in Suffolk

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Staffing is looking to fill over 100 positions during an upcoming hiring event in Suffolk.

Members of the Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting the hiring event on Tuesday, December 28, at 157 North Main Street, 2nd Floor.



The warehouse job fair is for Tidewater Staffing looking to fill over 100 positions including reach truck operators and general warehouse receiving and shipping jobs.

The first-come, first-served event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with on-the-spot interviews and on-the-spot hiring. Face masks will be required at the event regardless of vaccination status. Refreshments will be served during the event.

For additional information, contact the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 757-514-7730 or email workforcedevelopment@suffolkva.us.

