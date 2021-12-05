Three vehicle crash critically injures one, leaves six others with minor injuries in Suffolk

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that seriously injured one person and left six others with minor injuries.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of Nansemond Parkway, off of I-664.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that seriously injured one person. An additional six people suffered minor injures.

The crash was cleared around 6:15 p.m.

Officials are investigating the crash.

