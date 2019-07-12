SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident on College Drive in Northern Suffolk on Friday.

Suffolk officials say the accident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of College Drive.

Officials say one of the drivers, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the same vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but they are expected to be okay.

The southbound lanes of College Drive are closed near Magnolia Drive and University Boulevard while police investigate. Detours are in place.

