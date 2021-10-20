Three separate crashes cause delays during afternoon commute in Suffolk; one seriously injured

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three separate crashes, all within an hour, caused headaches during the Thursday afternoon commute in Suffolk.
The investigation into each of the following crashes is ongoing:
Pruden Boulevard/Route 460
The first incident of the afternoon occurred around 3:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460 westbound. When authorities arrived on the scene, they determined that a tractor-trailer was rear-ended by a dump truck.
The dump truck then went off the road and ended up in a nearby field.
Both drivers were treated on the scene, however, they neither required any further medical attention.
Traffic was backed up, however, all lanes are now open.
Godwin Boulevard/Route 10
Less than 20 minutes later, police responded to a two-vehicle in the 5400 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10. Following a preliminary investigation, that a Jeep and Ford SUV collided head-on.
Both drivers were treated onsite for injuries and later transported to local hospitals. One driver was critically injured, while the other only sustained minor injuries.
Godwin Boulevard/Route 10 northbound
The third and final incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10 northbound. Police say that a rear-end collision involving a passenger vehicle and pick-up truck occurred.
One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The roadway has reopened.
