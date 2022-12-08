SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three dogs were rescued from a residential structure fire Thursday night in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, units responded to the fire around 5:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Holland Corner Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor of a large two-story residence.

All occupants were out of the structure, however, it was reported that several dogs were still inside. A primary search was initiated and crews were able to rescue three dogs, with one requiring resuscitation.

During the search, firefighters found the fire in a bedroom on the second floor. The fire was placed under control around 6:37 p.m.

Three occupants are displaced by the fire, however, no injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.