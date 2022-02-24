Three arrested in connection to Suffolk T-Mobile armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to a recent armed robbery at a cell phone store in Suffolk.

Police say 21-year-old D’Angelo Kelly Jones, 26-year-old Lorenzo Allen, Jr. and 28-year-old Brandon Hargrow were recently arrested. They were each charged with robbery, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, as well as abduction and kidnapping.

The charges stem from an armed robbery at the T-Mobile in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway on February 21. According to police, the three men entered the store and interacted with the clerk.

The clerk then brought out two phones to view before one suspect pulled out a firearm and took the phones from the clerk.

The three men fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle.