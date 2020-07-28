The Neighborhood Harvest delivers clean, safe salad amid multi-state cyclospora outbreak

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Neighborhood Harvest says it has increased production of its most popular salad greens to help residents of Virginia access safe, clean salad mixes that are unaffected by the multi-state Cyclospora outbreak.

The parasite, linked to bagged salad mixes, caused illness in 641 reported cases across 11

states so far, resulting in 37 hospitalizations due to the length and severity of the illness.

Officials from TNH say operating outside the national food supply chain has always been at the heart of its operation which relies solely on its own greenhouse production and that of its small, local farm partners to bring fresh, high-quality local foods to its customers.

They noted that this outbreak comes at a time when people remain nervous about public shopping due to the continued spread of COVID-19, and grocery store shelf supplies are often still low.

Officials say they grateful to be a safe, convenient alternative for both the Hampton Roads and Richmond communities now more than ever.

