SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With the weather heating up, the City of Suffolk has announced the return of its summer concert series.

The annual event returns on June 17 and runs until August 19 at two concert stages across the city.

Each concert will start at 6 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. with food vendors on-site.

Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina (110 E. Constance Road Suffolk, VA 23434)

June 17 – Rajazz

June 24 – The Original Rhondels

July 4 – The Fuzz Band

July 8 – Good Shot Judy

July 15 – Tumbao Salsero

July 22 – The Deloreans

Bennett’s Creek Park (3000 Bennetts Creek Park Suffolk, VA 23435)

July 29 – Buckshot

August 5 – The Deloreans

August 12 – WOAH

August 19 – Rocky 7

The events are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.