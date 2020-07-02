Temporary road closure for a portion of Wilroy Road expected in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Works Traffic Engineering warns residents of an upcoming temporary road closure for a portion of Wilroy Road on Route 642.

The city said Wilroy Road will be closed, in both directions, south of Rt. 58 from River Creek Drive to Lassiter Lane.

The closure will be to demolish an existing deficient culvert and build a new bridge on Wilroy Road.

Suffolk officials said in a press release, the objective of this project is to provide a safe and long-term solution to the current culvert and shoulder.

The road will be closed starting Monday, July 20 with a detour in place until mid-late November 2020.

The detour may be up to seven miles, so drivers should expect delays in travel times and plan accordingly, the city said.

The project is expected to be completed around Thanksgiving 2020.

Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Project Manager, at (757) 514-7615.

Latest Posts