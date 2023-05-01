SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old student was found with a “toy plastic gun” during a search for a reported weapon at Lakeland High in Suffolk on Monday, police say.

Suffolk police announced in a press release at 12:12 p.m. that the all-clear was given at the school on Kenyon Road just before 11 a.m.

Officers were called to the school at 10:05 after receiving a report from administrators that a students may have been in possession of a weapon on campus. The school was placed on lockdown and the student, a 14-year-old male, was quickly located, police say.

He was carrying a “soft gel toy plastic gun,” police say, and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.