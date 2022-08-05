SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Not on the motorized bike you see here, but while pedaling along the 1600 block of East Washington Street, 13-year-old Elijah Keyes was struck by a car Wednesday evening.

Along the busy stretch of East Washington Street, Elijah is a known face. Members of the Woods family saw the aftermath of the crash that left the teen with critical injuries.

“A child, you know, getting hit by a car like that,” lamented Joyce Wood.

Elijah’s mother told 10 On Your Side her son was near his grandmother’s home when he traveled across East Washington and was struck by a car that she says was traveling faster than the posted 35 mph speed limit.

“They just need to slow down, take your time man, because you never know what’s going on,” said Tyrone Wood.

Elijah, a student at Churchland Middle School, was in surgery for six hours Thursday night as doctors repaired a broken femur and other injuries that include fractures around his left eye socket. He is in stable condition and can appropriately respond to questions.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Highway Loss Data Institute, in 2020, bicycle accident deaths claimed the lives of 84 males under 20 years old.

Families along East Washington Street are prayerful that Elijah will make a full recovery so that he can visit his grandmother next summer.

“I hope he gets well soon and prayers for his family,” said Tyrone Wood.