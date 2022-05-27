SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teen is facing several years in prison after a December 2020 homicide at a WaWa in Suffolk.

Court documents show that Marques Jauron Boneparte was found guilty of possession of assault or handgun by a juvenile, firearm violation after involuntary commitment and the distribution of marijuana.

He was sentenced to 12 months for each of those charges.

Boneparte was found not guilty of felony homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting from a vehicle.

The charges stem from a December 2021 shooting at the WaWa n the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard. Shortly after arriving on the scene, police were told a victim had arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

18-year-old Torico Reaves Jr., of Virginia Beach, was later pronounced dead.