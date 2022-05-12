SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old is facing several charges in connection to a recent armed robbery in Suffolk.

Suffolk police tell 10 On Your Side that the 17-year-old allegedly entered the Tobacco and Vape shop in the 1500 block of Holland Road around 10:20 a.m. on May 11.

Once inside, the teen came behind the counter and grabbed the employee. He inferred that he had a weapon and demanded merchandise.

He took the merchandise and left the scene in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old from Windsor has been charged with robbery using a firearm or displaying a firearm, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, plus assault and battery.

No one was injured.