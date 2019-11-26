Teacher injured after magnesium ignites during science experiment in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher at a Suffolk middle school sustained injuries Tuesday afternoon after a science experiment unexpectedly ignited.

Suffolk officials say police and fire-rescue crews responded to Col. Fred Cherry Middle School Tuesday afternoon around 12:11 p.m.

The teacher and children were outside on the blacktop behind the school, in the 7400 block of Burbage Drive, to conduct the science experiment, officials wrote in a release.

The teacher was injured by a chemical reaction, after magnesium unexpected ignited, the release said.

First responders treated the teacher at the school when they arrived then sent him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by ground transportation. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A letter sent to parents and guardians by Principal Shawn Green Monday detailed the incident.

The letter identified the teacher as “Mr. Taylor,” an eighth-grade science teacher, and said the magnesium ignited before he was able to move away.

He burned his hand, the letter said.

The class was joined by another teacher’s class, but no students were in danger because they weren’t in the “immediate proximity” of the incident, Green wrote.

The release from Suffolk said there was no danger to either the school or school property.

The science experiment had been preapproved and no hazardous materials were used for it, the letter said.

“Student safety is a top priority in Suffolk Public Schools and we want to keep families informed,” Green wrote in the letter. “… If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the school at 923-4249.”