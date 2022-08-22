SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A hazmat cleanup company was called after a crash caused a tanker truck to fall on its side and spill gallons of used cooking oil Monday.

According to a social media post from Suffolk Fire & Rescue just before 3 p.m. Monday, crews responded to the crash in the 1200 block of Buckhorn Drive.

When they got to the scene, crews found the tanker truck on its side and leaking used cooking oil. The hazmat cleanup company was called and cleaned up approximately 1,600 gallons of oil that had spilled.

There were no injuries reported following the crash. The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue

