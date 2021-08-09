SUV strikes power pole during two-vehicle crash in Suffolk, closes E. Washington Street in both directions

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detour signs are currently in place after an SUV struck a power pole during a crash in Downtown Suffolk Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Police say they responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East Washington Street. Reports say the crash closed the roadway in both directions.

Dispatch tell 10 On Your Side the crash involved a passenger vehicle and the SUV.

Crews from Dominion Energy are currently on the scene making repairs to the power pole. Detours signs are also in place.

Officials say one person was sent to a local hospital for further treatment. The person’s current condition has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.