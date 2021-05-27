Suspect with shotgun robs two more convenience stores in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police believe a suspect who robbed two convenience stores with a shotgun on Thursday was also behind another robbery Wednesday morning.
Thursday’s robberies happened around 2:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. at the Speedway in the 1500 block of Holland Road and the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road, respectively.
The suspect fled on foot with money in both incidents, and no injuries were reported.
Police believe the same suspect robbed a BP station in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was wearing the same black hoodie with a large bird design on the chest.
The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.