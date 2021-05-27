Suspect with shotgun robs two more convenience stores in Suffolk

Police say this suspect was also behind a recent robbery at a BP station on Pruden Boulevard on May 26.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police believe a suspect who robbed two convenience stores with a shotgun on Thursday was also behind another robbery Wednesday morning.

Thursday’s robberies happened around 2:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. at the Speedway in the 1500 block of Holland Road and the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road, respectively.

The suspect fled on foot with money in both incidents, and no injuries were reported.

Police believe the same suspect robbed a BP station in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was wearing the same black hoodie with a large bird design on the chest.

Another photo of the suspect

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.