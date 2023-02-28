SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

On February 12, around 10:43 p.m. police received a call about a hit-and-run incident on the 6200 block of Godwin Boulevard.

When police arrived they found a deceased man who was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kendrick Jackson of Newport News.

Police are searching for a 2011-2013 blue Toyota Highlander and a 2019-2023 white Dodge Ram pickup truck that left the scene of the crash before they arrived.

The Suffolk Police Department is asking anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact Investigator Officer E. May with the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-235