SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police released several surveillance photos of an armed robbery suspect that show the crime unfolding.

The suspect is wanted in connection to a robbery at the Happy Shopper in the 400 block of Carolina Road in Suffolk.

Police say the investigation determined the suspect entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, walked around the counter, then demanded money at gunpoint.

An employee handed over money and the suspect fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

Photo provided by Suffolk P.D. Photo provided by Suffolk P.D. Photo provided by Suffolk P.D.

In one of the images police released to the public, you can see the suspect holding the weapon, as the employee grabs cash from the register.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.