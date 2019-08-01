Suspect robs ABNB Federal Credit Union in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after a credit union in the Harbour View area of Suffolk was robbed Thursday morning.

Image of the suspect provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

Suffolk police said a robbery was reported at the ABNB Federal Credit Union located in the 5900 block of Harbour View Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a man with a white substance or make-up on his face entered the credit unit, handed a note to a teller and demanded money.

He ran from the credit union with cash. An image of this suspect captured on surveillance cameras was provided by police.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has information on the robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.